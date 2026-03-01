Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Double-doubles at MSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Wembanyama closed with 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 loss to the Knicks.

In Wembanyama's last appearance at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day of 2024, the superstar center put on a show with a 42-point double-double in a close loss. He strung together another strong performance in New York on Sunday, but he was one of only three Spurs players to score in double digits in a blowout loss. Wembanyama continues to fill up box scores, but of concern as of late has been his struggles from beyond the arc, as he's gone 8-for-40 (20.0 percent) from three-point range over his last seven outings. He has averaged 19.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 4.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 30.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
