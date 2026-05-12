Victor Wembanyama News: Double-doubles with five dimes
Wembanyama popped off for 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 Game 5 win of the Western Conference Semifinals over the Timberwolves.
Wembanyama was locked in from the jump, notching a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double by halftime, which put him in the same company as Tim Duncan and David Robinson as the only other Spurs with a 20/10 double-double in a half of a playoff game. The Spurs will look to close out the series in Game 6 in Minnesota on Friday.
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