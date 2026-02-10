Wembanyama took advantage of the Lakers being shorthanded in the second leg of their back-to-back set. The star big man scored 25 points in the first quarter and had 37 by the end of the first half. The 22-year-old led all players in points and rebounds en route to his 25th game with a double-double or better (one triple-double) through 39 regular-season appearances. He has reached the 40-point threshold twice this season and tied his season high Tuesday, which he originally set in San Antonio's season-opening win over Dallas.