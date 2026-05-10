Victor Wembanyama News: Ejected Sunday
Wembanyama was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports. He'll finish the game with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes.
The star big man was tossed with 8:39 remaining in the second quarter after elbowing Naz Reid in the chin. With Wembanyama unavailable for the remainder of the game, Luke Kornet should help pick up the slack.
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