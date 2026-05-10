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Victor Wembanyama News: Ejected Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Wembanyama was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports. He'll finish the game with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes.

The star big man was tossed with 8:39 remaining in the second quarter after elbowing Naz Reid in the chin. With Wembanyama unavailable for the remainder of the game, Luke Kornet should help pick up the slack.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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