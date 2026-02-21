Victor Wembanyama News: Elite production in win Saturday

Victor Wembanyama headshot

Wembanyama closed Saturday's 139-122 win over the Kings with 28 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal in 30 minutes.

Wembanyama was excellent for the Spurs in this win, and he continues to play at an extremely high level now that he's completely healthy. His performance will probably be remembered by an impressive windmill dunk late in the fourth quarter, but it was also the best example of how impactful he can be on both ends of the court when he's engaged. This was the fourth time Wembanyama surpassed the 25-point mark in his last six appearances.

