Victor Wembanyama News: Enjoys historic night

Wembanyama tallied 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks over 34 minutes in Thursday's 106-88 win over the Jazz.

Wembanyama led the Spurs with 25 points, though he clearly didn't have his best game on the offensive end, knocking down only 30.8 percent of his tries from deep. His outing was highlighted by his effort on the defensive end, where he recorded his first five steals of the 2024-25 campaign while continuing to be a force at the rim. Wembanyama's work across the board resulted in the second 5x5 game of his young career, making him the third player in NBA history to post multiple 5x5 performances, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. The star center will continue to slot in as one of the most productive fantasy options in the league given his ability to dominate in any category on a nightly basis.