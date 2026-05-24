Victor Wembanyama News: Erupts for 33 points Sunday
Wembanyama closed with 33 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 31 minutes in Sunday's 103-82 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Wembanyama turned in an efficient all-around performance and scored 22 of his game-high 33 points in the first half, including a buzzer-beating shot from half court to end the second quarter. Although the superstar big man failed to grab double-digit boards for a second consecutive contest, he stuffed the stat sheet and chipped in at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for a sixth straight game. Wembanyama and the Spurs now look toward Game 5 in Oklahoma City, where they'll aim to take a 3-2 series lead.
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