Victor Wembanyama News: Erupts for 39 points with 15 boards

Wembanyama chipped in 39 points (13-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 115-108 victory over Minnesota in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Wembanyama had the hot hand early for San Antonio, and with his three-point shot falling, there wasn't much Minnesota could do to stop him. He became just the fifth player in NBA history to double-double with two-plus swats in five of his first seven postseason games and joined Hakeem Olajuwon as the only other player in NBA history to put up 35 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a road playoff game.