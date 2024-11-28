Victor Wembanyama News: Fills stat sheet in loss to Lakers

Wembanyama chipped in 20 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 loss to the Lakers.

Wembanyama found a way to fill the stat sheet and record at least two tallies in each of the five major categories despite this 18-point defeat at home against the Lakers. The star big man is having a strong campaign in his sophomore year, and he's averaging 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game since the beginning of November. He's been dealing with knee issues in recent weeks, but if he stays healthy, Wembanyama should remain an elite fantasy option across all formats.