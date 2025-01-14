Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Fills stat sheet Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 10:09am

Wembanyama chipped in 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 126-102 win over the Lakers.

Fantasy managers should be used to seeing Wembanyama fill the stat sheet on a regular basis, but the Frenchman had perhaps one of his most productive performances of the season Monday. He recorded at least two tallies in each of the six major categories, and even though he didn't record a double-double, this was another impressive showing for the second-year big man. He's been on a tear of late, averaging 22.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of January.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now