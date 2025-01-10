Victor Wembanyama News: Game against Lakers postponed

Wembanyama and the Spurs will not play against the Lakers on Saturday, as the game will be postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Saturday's matchup between the Hornets and the Clippers in Los Angeles has also been postponed. Wembanyama and the Spurs have another meeting with the Lakers in Los Angeles on tap for Monday, but it remains uncertain at this time if that contest will be able to be held as scheduled.