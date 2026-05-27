Victor Wembanyama News: Held in check in Game 5 loss
Wembanyama accumulated 20 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-114 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
It was his worst offensive performance of the series so far, although he was able to make his usual impact on the defensive end -- Wembanyama has recorded multiple blocks and at least one steal in all five games. The 22-year-old superstar is averaging 28.2 points, 11.8 boards, 3.6 assists, 3.0 blocks, 1.8 threes and 1.4 steals in 38.8 minutes against the Thunder in the WCF, and he'll look to help the Spurs stay alive on their home court in Game 6 on Thursday.
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