Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Leads Spurs to Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Wembanyama finished with 28 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks across 28 minutes in Thursday's 118-91 win over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Wembanyama had 20 points and went 0-for-5 from deep in the 127-114 Game 5 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday. However, the 22-year-old played much better in Game 6, scoring 28 points while draining 44.4 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line. With the series tied, both clubs will head to Oklahoma City for Game 7 on Saturday. In three road games during the Western Conference Finals, Wembanyama has averaged 27.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over 41.3 minutes per contest.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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