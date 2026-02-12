Victor Wembanyama News: Logs another strong performance
Wembanyama ended with 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over Golden State.
Wembanyama followed up his 40-point effort against the Lakers with another excellent game against the Warriors. The dynamo was a key element in the fourth quarter, as the Spurs were able to pull away and put the game out of reach. Despite injury concerns this season, Wembanyama is expected to log significant time in the All-Star game this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 102 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 75 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 57 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 57 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More