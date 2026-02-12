Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Logs another strong performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:36am

Wembanyama ended with 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over Golden State.

Wembanyama followed up his 40-point effort against the Lakers with another excellent game against the Warriors. The dynamo was a key element in the fourth quarter, as the Spurs were able to pull away and put the game out of reach. Despite injury concerns this season, Wembanyama is expected to log significant time in the All-Star game this weekend.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
