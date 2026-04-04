Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Loses OT duel with Joker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Wembanyama posted 34 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

The third-year superstar led the Spurs in scoring en route to his 41st double-double of the season, but Wembanyama was just a little less productive than Nikola Jokic, who led all scorers on the afternoon with 40 points. Wemby has pulled down at least 15 boards in six straight appearances, all double-doubles, and over that stretch he's averaging a massive 30.7 points, 16.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.0 blocks, 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals as San Antonio tries to chase down OKC for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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