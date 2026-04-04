Victor Wembanyama News: Loses OT duel with Joker
Wembanyama posted 34 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 overtime loss to the Nuggets.
The third-year superstar led the Spurs in scoring en route to his 41st double-double of the season, but Wembanyama was just a little less productive than Nikola Jokic, who led all scorers on the afternoon with 40 points. Wemby has pulled down at least 15 boards in six straight appearances, all double-doubles, and over that stretch he's averaging a massive 30.7 points, 16.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.0 blocks, 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals as San Antonio tries to chase down OKC for the top seed in the Western Conference.
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