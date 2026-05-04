Victor Wembanyama News: Makes history in Game 1 loss
Wembanyama supplied 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 blocks and five assists across 40 minutes in Monday's 104-102 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Wembanyama made history on the defensive end, setting a playoff record for blocks in a single game in the play-by-play era. However, the star big man had a disastrous night offensively, particularly from beyond the arc. Still, the 22-year-old grabbed a game-best 15 rebounds, securing his third straight game with a double-double or better. He'll aim to bounce back on the offensive end in Game 2 on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
-
General NBA Article
Most Bandwagon NBA Fanbases 2025-265 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 286 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 286 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 286 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 268 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More