Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Makes history in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Wembanyama supplied 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 blocks and five assists across 40 minutes in Monday's 104-102 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Wembanyama made history on the defensive end, setting a playoff record for blocks in a single game in the play-by-play era. However, the star big man had a disastrous night offensively, particularly from beyond the arc. Still, the 22-year-old grabbed a game-best 15 rebounds, securing his third straight game with a double-double or better. He'll aim to bounce back on the offensive end in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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