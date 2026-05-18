Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Makes history in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Wembanyama racked up 41 points (14-25 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 24 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 49 minutes in Monday's 122-115 double-overtime win over the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder threw the kitchen sink at Wembanyama in this one, though it didn't stop him from becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. The superstar center led all players in points, rebounds and blocks in a career-high 49 minutes. His 24 rebounds were also a career high, and he has now logged seven double-doubles this postseason. While it'll be a difficult performance to replicate, Wembanyama will look to remain highly productive and lead San Antonio to a commanding 2-0 series lead in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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