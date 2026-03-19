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Victor Wembanyama News: Massive double-double in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 8:15pm

Wembanyama provided 34 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's 101-100 win over the Suns.

Wembanyama racked up a game-high 34 points in this one, including the game-winning jumper to clinch San Antonio's first playoff berth since 2019. The star big man also grabbed a game-best 12 boards, securing his 34th outing with a double-double or better through 55 regular-season appearances. The 22-year-old has had four such performances over his last five games, during which he has averaged 28.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per tilt.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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