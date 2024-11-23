Victor Wembanyama News: Massive line in return to action

Wembanyama (knee) closed Saturday's 104-94 win over the Warriors with 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes.

The Spurs mounted an impressive comeback to get past the Warriors, and the contributions from Wembanyama -- who had missed the previous three games with a right knee contusion -- were essential in securing the win. Though the towering Frenchman was off the mark from distance in the victory, he atoned for the lack of efficiency by posting a season-high assist total to go along with his typical strong numbers in the defensive categories. The Spurs didn't put a cap on Wembanyama's playing time in his return, and he should continue to hover around 30-to-35 minutes per game in competitive contests when he's able to avoid foul trouble.