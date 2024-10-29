Victor Wembanyama News: Matches career high with 20 rebounds

Wembanyama logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 106-101 loss to the Rockets.

Wembanyama couldn't find his shot from distance, but he had an efficient offensive game on the interior and contributed five assists. The bigger story was his presence on the glass -- he matched his career high with 20 rebounds -- not to mention a season-high four blocks. The sophomore phenom has yet to put it all together into one massive performance, but that will come sooner than later. He's already posted season highs of 29 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in three games.