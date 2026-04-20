Victor Wembanyama News: Named Defensive Player of the Year
Wembanyama was named the 2025-26 NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.
Wembanyama takes home the NBA's most prestigious defensive honor after a regular season in which he averaged a league-best 3.1 blocks per game to go along with 1.0 steals across 64 games. A true unicorn at 7-foot-4, the 22-year-old becomes the youngest Defensive Player of the Year winner, as well as the first unanimous selection in league history. Wembanyama will look to maintain a high level of play into the postseason, with the Spurs holding a 1-0 lead over the Trail Blazers in their first-round matchup entering Game 2 on Tuesday.
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