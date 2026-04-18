Victor Wembanyama News: Not listed on injury report
Wembanyama (ribs) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 matchup with the Trail Blazers.
Wembanyama sat out San Antonio's final regular-season game for with a minor rib injury, but he should be back and starting Sunday. His return should shift Mason Plumlee back to the second unit.
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