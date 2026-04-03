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Victor Wembanyama News: Off injury report versus Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 3:53pm

Wembanyama (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game in Denver, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.

Wembanyama had a massive 41-point, 18-rebound double-double with three assists and three blocks in Wednesday's 127-113 victory over the Warriors. However, he didn't suit up Thursday versus the Clippers -- the second game of a back-to-back. With Wembanyama back in the equation, Luke Kornet, who got the start Thursday, will presumably head back to the bench.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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