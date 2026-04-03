Victor Wembanyama News: Off injury report versus Denver
Wembanyama (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game in Denver, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.
Wembanyama had a massive 41-point, 18-rebound double-double with three assists and three blocks in Wednesday's 127-113 victory over the Warriors. However, he didn't suit up Thursday versus the Clippers -- the second game of a back-to-back. With Wembanyama back in the equation, Luke Kornet, who got the start Thursday, will presumably head back to the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 42 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 24 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 307 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More