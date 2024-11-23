Fantasy Basketball
Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama News: Officially active Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Wembanyama (knee) is active for Saturday's game against the Warriors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Interim coach Mitch Johnson relayed Saturday that Wembanyama will have his minutes monitored in his return from a three-game absence due to a right knee injury, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com. Zach Collins will likely retreat to the bench, but he should still see meaningful playing time in a reserve role with Wembanyama operating under a minutes restriction.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

