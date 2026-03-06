Victor Wembanyama News: Paces San Antonio in comeback win
Wembanyama supplied 27 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in Friday's 116-112 win over the Clippers.
After scoring 38 points in 39 minutes during Thursday's win over Detroit, Wembanyama saw limited minutes in the second leg of this back-to-back set. However, he made the most of his playing time, leading San Antonio in scoring while fueling the team's comeback victory after the Spurs faced a 20-point deficit at halftime. Wembanyama also grabbed a game-high 10 boards en route to his sixth double-double across nine outings since the All-Star break. He has recorded at least four blocks in all but one of those nine games.
