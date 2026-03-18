Victor Wembanyama News: Plays only 22 minutes in victory

Wembanyama provided 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 132-104 victory over the Kings.

The Spurs were up by 31 points at halftime, and the team wasted no time sending its starters to the bench. Although the lack of playing time snapped Wembanyama's three-game double-double streak, he was still able to make 14 shot attempts, connecting on half of them.