Victor Wembanyama News: Posts monster line in loss

Wembanyama finished with 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and seven blocks across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to Minnesota.

This was Wembanyama's eight career game with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. He trails only Nikola Jokic in nine-category value this season, posting impressive averages of 23.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 3.4 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers.