Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Posts strong all-around showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Wembanyama produced 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 win over the Suns.

Wembanyama ended the game tied for second on the Spurs in scoring on a night where there was plenty of production to go around. He was one of four starters to put up double figures, though it was Wembanyama who stole the show on defense by tallying five of his club's seven swats. The 22-year-old also paced San Antonio in rebounds, resulting in his fifth double-double in six games.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago