Victor Wembanyama News: Posts strong all-around showing

Wembanyama produced 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 win over the Suns.

Wembanyama ended the game tied for second on the Spurs in scoring on a night where there was plenty of production to go around. He was one of four starters to put up double figures, though it was Wembanyama who stole the show on defense by tallying five of his club's seven swats. The 22-year-old also paced San Antonio in rebounds, resulting in his fifth double-double in six games.