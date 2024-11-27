Victor Wembanyama News: Pours in 34 points

Wembanyama registered 34 points (13-23 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over the Jazz.

Although Wembanyama failed to reach the double-double mark, he was still able to post an impressive scoring total. He also striped six three-pointers in the win, matching his second-best total in the category. His tremendous effort returns him to 30-point territory after his eight-game streak was snapped two games ago.