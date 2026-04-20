Victor Wembanyama News: Pours in 35 in Game 1 win
Wembanyama finished Sunday's 111-98 victory over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 35 points (13-21 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 33 minutes.
The third-year superstar led all scorers on the night as he dominated in his playoff debut. Wembanyama was nursing a minor rib injury late in the regular season, but he's been a force when he's been on the court, scoring more than 30 points in five of his last six games while averaging 34.7 points, 12.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.5 threes while shooting 62.0 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc.
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