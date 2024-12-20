Fantasy Basketball
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Pours in 42 in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Wembanyama ended with a game-high 42 points (13-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 overtime win over Atlanta.

The 42 points were the most for Wembanyama since he buried the Wizards with a 50-point eruption Nov. 13. The second-year phenom has been dealing with a sore back in December that cost him two games earlier in the month, but since returning to the court he's been on fire, averaging 28.8 points, 8.8 boards, 4.5 assists, 4.0 blocks, 3.3 threes and 0.8 steals over his last four appearances.

