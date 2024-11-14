Victor Wembanyama News: Pours in career-high 50 points

Wembanyama contributed 50 points (18-29 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 139-130 win over the Wizards.

Wembanyama took advantage of a favorable matchup, torching the Wizards to the tune of 50 points, the first time he has reached that milestone. After a somber start to the season, Wembanyama has flicked the switch of late, putting up video game numbers on both ends of the floor. At this point, his ceiling could be anything.