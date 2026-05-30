Victor Wembanyama News: Propels San Antonio to NBA Finals

Wembanyama registered 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 win over the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

Wembanyama's stat line in Game 7 wasn't the most flashy, but the Spurs needed every second out of their superstar center, who led the team in points and rebounds while anchoring the defense to lead San Antonio to its first NBA Finals since the 2014-15 season. He was named the MVP of the Western Conference Finals after averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.7 blocks, 1.4 steals and 2.3 threes over 37.7 minutes per game. Game 1 of the NBA Finals takes place in San Antonio on Wednesday, when Wembanyama and the Spurs welcome in Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.