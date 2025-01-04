Victor Wembanyama News: Pulls down career-high 23 boards
Wembanyama finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 overtime loss to the Nuggets.
Wembanyama established a new career-high mark in rebounds in this game, and even though the Spurs came up short in the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Nuggets, the Frenchman produced another impressive stat line. He's now recorded at least 20 points in four games in a row while also notching multiple blocks in each of his last 12 contests. His two-impact and tendency to stuff the stat sheet has established him as one of the best fantasy players regardless of the league format this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now