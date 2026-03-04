Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Quiet offensive showing in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:40pm

Wembanyama ended Tuesday's 131-91 victory over Philadelphia with 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, six blocks and three steals in 24 minutes.

Tuesday's game wasn't close, so head coach Mitch Johnson had the luxury of giving his starters some extra rest. Over his last six appearances, Wembanyama has averaged 18.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
