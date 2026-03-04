Victor Wembanyama News: Quiet offensive showing in rout

Wembanyama ended Tuesday's 131-91 victory over Philadelphia with 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, six blocks and three steals in 24 minutes.

Tuesday's game wasn't close, so head coach Mitch Johnson had the luxury of giving his starters some extra rest. Over his last six appearances, Wembanyama has averaged 18.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.