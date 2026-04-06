Victor Wembanyama News: Returns Monday
Wembanyama (arm) returned to Monday's game against the 76ers with 5:33 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
Wembanyama exited to the locker room in the second quarter due to an apparent right arm injury. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go the rest of the way.
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