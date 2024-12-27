Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Returns to Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Wembanyama (face) is on the floor for the start of the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Nets, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama briefly went to the locker room in the third quarter after taking an inadvertent shot to the chin from Jalen Wilson. Wembanyama returned the bench near the end of the frame and is back on the floor for the fourth quarter.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now