Victor Wembanyama News: Returns to play
Wembanyama (back) has returned to Sunday's game against the Pelicans, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Wembanyama went to the locker room in the first quarter after taking a hard fall, but he's evidently been cleared to continue. Expect the Spurs to be careful with the big man the rest of the way, especially considering he missed his team's previous two games due to a back issue.
