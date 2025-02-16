Fantasy Basketball
Victor Wembanyama News: Scores 11 points in ASG final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Wembanyama registered 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 7:29 of court time during Chuck's Global Stars' 41-25 loss to Shaq's OGs in the final of the All-Star Game Tournament.

Wembanyama played a key role in Team Chuck's 41-32 win over Team Kenny in the first round, finishing with six points, four rebounds, one block and one steal over 6:22 of court time. Wembanyama was the only player on Team Chuck to score in double digits in the finals, but it wasn't enough to earn the victory. With All-Star weekend coming to a close, Wembanyama and the 12th-seeded Spurs will look to make a final push for the playoffs, starting with Thursday's game against the Suns.

