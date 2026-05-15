Victor Wembanyama News: Scores 19 points in Game 6 win
Wembanyama finished Friday's 139-109 win over the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 19 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 27 minutes.
Wembanyama wasn't overly aggressive hunting his shot in this one, as the backcourt duo of Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox combined for 53 points. Wembanyama also led San Antonio's starters in blocks and has recorded three swats in back-to-back outings. The star big man and the Spurs will now turn their focus to the Western Conference Finals, where they'll face the Thunder.
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