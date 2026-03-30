Victor Wembanyama News: Season-high 41 points in win

Wembanyama supplied 41 points (17-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 129-114 win over the Bulls.

Wembanyama exploited a favorable matchup against 6-foot-7 fellow Frenchman Guerschon Yabusele, who got the starting nod at center for the shorthanded Bulls. Wembanyama put up a season-high 27 field-goal attempts en route to a season-high 41 points, and he has now scored at least 20 in five of the last six games. The star big man also grabbed a game-best 16 rebounds, securing his fourth straight double-double with 15-plus boards. Additionally, Wembanyama was productive from beyond the arc following a seven-game stretch in which he shot just 22.5 percent from downtown.