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Victor Wembanyama News: Season-high 41 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 7:40pm

Wembanyama supplied 41 points (17-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 129-114 win over the Bulls.

Wembanyama exploited a favorable matchup against 6-foot-7 fellow Frenchman Guerschon Yabusele, who got the starting nod at center for the shorthanded Bulls. Wembanyama put up a season-high 27 field-goal attempts en route to a season-high 41 points, and he has now scored at least 20 in five of the last six games. The star big man also grabbed a game-best 16 rebounds, securing his fourth straight double-double with 15-plus boards. Additionally, Wembanyama was productive from beyond the arc following a seven-game stretch in which he shot just 22.5 percent from downtown.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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