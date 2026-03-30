Victor Wembanyama News: Season-high 41 points in win
Wembanyama supplied 41 points (17-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 129-114 win over the Bulls.
Wembanyama exploited a favorable matchup against 6-foot-7 fellow Frenchman Guerschon Yabusele, who got the starting nod at center for the shorthanded Bulls. Wembanyama put up a season-high 27 field-goal attempts en route to a season-high 41 points, and he has now scored at least 20 in five of the last six games. The star big man also grabbed a game-best 16 rebounds, securing his fourth straight double-double with 15-plus boards. Additionally, Wembanyama was productive from beyond the arc following a seven-game stretch in which he shot just 22.5 percent from downtown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 255 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 255 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 219 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1911 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 1614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Wembanyama See More