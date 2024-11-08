Victor Wembanyama News: Shines on defensive end Thursday

Wembanyama contributed 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The 20-year-old big man posted a game high in both steals and blocks while racking up the second-highest mark in rebounds on the Spurs behind Keldon Johnson (11). Wembanyama has been a force on the defensive end this year, and he has accumulated eight outings with three or more combined steals-plus-blocks. However, the 2024 Rookie of the Year has struggled offensively thus far, during which he has averaged 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 30.8 minutes per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the floor in nine regular-season appearances.