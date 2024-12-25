Victor Wembanyama News: Stellar again despite loss

Wembanyama chipped in 42 points (16-31 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to New York.

Wembanyama was magnificent in a beaten team, continuing to produce at an elite level despite his relative inexperience. After what some considered a slow start to the season, Wembanyama has been a one-man wrecking crew of late, averaging a mindblowing 28.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.4 blocks and 3.9 three-pointers per game over the past month. That's right, he's pretty good at basketball.