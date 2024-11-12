Fantasy Basketball
Victor Wembanyama News: Stellar line in victory

Wembanyama supplied 34 points (13-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-96 victory over the Kings.

Wembanyama logged his fourth double-double of the season in the victory. The 2023-24 rookie of the year's dominating presence and the veteran poise of Chris Paul have helped the Spurs exceed expectations over the first few weeks of the season. Wembanyama excelled against Domantas Sabonis and finished with a better stat line, which is a singular achievement considering Sabnonis' rebounding prowess.

