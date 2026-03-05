Victor Wembanyama News: Strikes for 38 points in victory

Wembanyama finished with 38 points (12-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 121-106 win over Detroit.

Wembanyama put together a strong shooting performance from the field and recorded double-digit attempts from the charity stripe for the first time since Feb. 11. He also looked more comfortable from downtown after going just 2-for-12 from deep over his previous three outings. Shifting to the other end of the court, Wembanyama continues to put together eye-popping production, as he's tallied 15 swats over that same three-game stretch.