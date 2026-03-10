Victor Wembanyama News: Strikes for 39 points in victory
Wembanyama finished with 39 points (11-20 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 125-116 win over Boston.
Wembanyama failed to provide his usual pop on the defensive end, but he made up for it with significant contributions elsewhere. He caught fire from beyond the arc to set a new season high in made treys and led the Spurs in rebounds on the way to his third double-double in four games. Tuesday also marked the second time he's reached the 30-point threshold during that same four-game window.
