Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Struggles offensively in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 1:30pm

Wembanyama ended Wednesday's 129-115 loss to the Grizzlies with 13 points (5-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, eight blocks and two steals in 37 minutes.

Wembanyama may have recorded eight blocks in Wednesday's loss to Memphis while also grabbing 12 rebounds, but he struggled offensively, scoring his fourth-lowest point total of the season with 13 points. The French import averages a career-high 24.7 points per game, and his stats have increased across the board. However, he occasionally struggles in point production, scoring less than 20 points 10 times this season for the Spurs.

