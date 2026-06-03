Victor Wembanyama News: Struggles with shot in Game 1 loss

Wembanyama finished with 26 points (6-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 Game 1 loss of the Finals to the Knicks.

In addition to the poor shooting, Wembanyama also committed a game-high six turnovers, and he acknowledged after the game that it wasn't his best performance. "I'm gonna figure it out," said Wembanyama per Spurs' reporter, Tom Petrini. "I was bad tonight. It's not more complicated than that." The 22-year-old will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Friday.