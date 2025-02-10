Fantasy Basketball
Victor Wembanyama headshot

Victor Wembanyama News: Stuffs stat sheet in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Wembanyama closed Monday's 131-121 win over the Wizards with 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes.

Wembanyama tallied his 27th double-double of the season Monday, also registering his 12th game with at least 30 points in the process. Over his last 13 contests, the rising superstar has averaged 22.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 3.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.8 threes in 33.1 minutes. With the addition of star floor general De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio's backcourt to help set him up, Wembanyama could witness a rise in his efficiency down the stretch of the season.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
