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Victor Wembanyama News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Wembanyama recorded 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four steals and three assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Defensive Player of the Year made an immediate impact in his return from a concussion, anchoring both ends of the floor as the Spurs erased a 17-point halftime deficit to take a 3-1 series lead. Wembanyama's presence was especially felt defensively, where his seven blocks and four steals disrupted Portland's rhythm and helped fuel a dominant second-half turnaround. While De'Aaron Fox led the team in scoring with 28 points, Wembanyama's two-way dominance and interior control were central to shifting momentum after a slow start. Seven blocks is tied for the most blocks in a playoff game since Robert Williams logged nine blocks in 2021 against the Nets.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
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